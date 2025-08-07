MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record heat continues today in the Valley!

PHOENIX — Temperatures are sizzling across Arizona!

Here in the Valley, an Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday as temperatures soar to record levels.

Phoenix is expected to hit 118 degrees, easily breaking the daily record of 112 degrees set in 2012. That could also mark the hottest temperature ever recorded in Phoenix during the month of August!

So, we remain in ABC15 Weather Action mode as a reminder to take action to protect yourself, your loved ones and your pets.

Make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day. Try to avoid being outside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. If you have pets, keep them indoors as much as possible. If you absolutely have to be outdoors for work or any other reason, take frequent breaks in the shade and drink water regularly.

Be careful around hot surfaces too. Car doors, steering wheels and playground equipment can cause serious burns after just a few seconds in this kind of heat.

Heat risk levels will hit the "extreme" category from through Friday, meaning everyone is at risk for heat-related illness, regardless of age or health.

Air quality is getting worse, too.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect in the Valley on Thursday.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. Kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition like asthma, bronchitis or COPD can be especially susceptible to the impacts of ozone pollution. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

There is still a little monsoon moisture hanging over southern and eastern Arizona, which could lead to isolated storms in those areas.

For the Valley, our forecast is looking mostly dry, but there is a slight chance of an isolated storm or two over the weekend.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.45" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.96" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

