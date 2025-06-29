Still job hunting? How Arizona grads can turn downtime into opportunity

If you recently graduated from college and you’re still searching for a job, you’re not alone.

The unemployment rate for college graduates ages 22 to 27 is now 5.8%, the highest it’s been in more than a decade. Entry-level positions, especially in industries like tech and finance, are down significantly compared to pre-pandemic years.

With fewer opportunities available, experts say what you do during this waiting period can set you apart from the rest when it’s time to interview for a job you want.

In Arizona, there are free local resources helping young adults stay ready while they wait for the right opportunity.

The Mesa Workforce Center offers walk-in access to weekly resume labs, mock interviews, job coaching, and career readiness workshops.

You can reach The Mesa Workforce Center, located at 635 E. Broadway Rd., by calling 602-372-9700.

Another way to stay engaged is through mentoring. AdviseAZ is a statewide AmeriCorps program that connects college grads with high school students. It’s a way to give back while building leadership skills that employers value.

Volunteering is also a great way to gain experience.

Organizations like HandsOn Greater Phoenix and the International Rescue Committee offer opportunities to get involved locally and make an impact.

And if you’re looking to stay sharp on the tech side, online courses in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity are more accessible than ever. Platforms like Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, and Grow with Google offer free or low-cost certification programs that can help keep your skills current and show initiative to future employers.

Hiring may be slower right now, but what you do during this time still matters. Volunteering, mentoring, and skill-building can make a big difference, especially when an employer asks, “What have you been doing since graduation?”

If you have a resource that could help others, please let me know via email: kaley.okelley@abc15.com.