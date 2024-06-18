Light Up Navajo Project aims to connect more families to power grid

NAVAJO NATION, AZ — It's a place where roughly one in five families do not have access to electricity - the Navajo Nation.

ABC15 took a deep dive into long-standing infrastructure issues on the Navajo Nation, from running water to indoor plumbing and electricity.

They are issues ABC15 has covered extensively over the years, but as we recently found out, there is a major effort underway to advocate for people on the Navajo Nation that's not only powering up their homes but also empowering families there at the same time.

"I built it by myself."

An invitation inside Ken Trevino's home is more than just a look inside his traditional hogan, which typically has six or eight sides.

What the Trevinos are really doing is giving ABC15 a glimpse into what life is like at their home near Birdsprings, about an hour east of Flagstaff.

Susie says her favorite part about living there is that it's quiet and "you can get away from it all." She added, "You can be secluded. You can't get that in other places. There's always a train going by some place or a jet or some kind of obstruction."

With all that peace comes a price.

"The place is all wired," explained Ken. "The outlets are all in place."

The only problem is that there's no electricity, which is about to change.

With every turn of a wrench, the Trevinos are one step closer to getting connected to the power grid thanks to a project called "Light Up Navajo."

"When we have the benefits the rest of America is enjoying, that makes life so much easier," explained Deenise Becenti with the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority.

Since Light Up Navajo began in 2019, the NTUA says more than 700 homes have been connected to the grid.

Dozens of utility companies from 19 different states are participating, just like Salt River Project (SRP) crewmembers we met from the Valley.

"It's a team effort," explained Matt Brown from SRP.

As a journeyman lineman, no one knows that better than Brown; this was his fourth time on the Navajo Nation, rolling up his sleeves for the project.

Brown and the other crewmembers say they sometimes put in 14-hour days, spending weeks away from their families.

Before the project was finished, we could already see a sense of hope return to Ken's face.

When asked if it makes him feel like people care, Ken's replied, "Yes it does. I was feeling like nobody cared but now they do."

For the Trevinos, electricity is more than just a luxury, especially for Susie, who is partially blind.

"It's a lifesaver," described Ken.

ABC15 was there for what can only be described as a moment of magic.

With the flip of a switch and a countdown, the Trevinos finally have power.

The Trevinos have even more plans now that they have electricity; aside from getting a refrigerator and installing an A/C unit, they're planning to bring their dogs to live with them who have been staying in Holbrook with their son.

