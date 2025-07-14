ABC15 sees the human impact of St. Vincent de Paul's Companion Animal Program 

All month long, it's your chance to donate and help St. Vincent de Paul's Companion Animal Program help care for people and pets in need - right here in this community!

ABC15's Nick Ciletti recently visited CAP's "pop-up clinic" at the Washington St. shelter to see how it works firsthand.

It may look just like any other veterinarian's office, but this is not your typical clinic!

"This is Cupcake!" says Laurie Samuels, with a bright smile on her face, introducing us to her 3-year-old chihuahua mix.

"She's coming around," explains Laurie. "We went through some rough spots."

But thankfully, Laurie doesn't have to navigate those stormy seas alone, and she's gotten to keep Cupcake and keep her healthy, all thanks to St. Vincent de Paul's Companion Animal Program.

"There's definitely a need for it," explains Kiarra Tarver, a volunteer veterinary medicine student.

Once a month, Kiarra and a team of volunteers host a pop-up clinic at the Washington Street Shelter, giving people living on the streets a chance to get free medical care for their four-legged family members.

"I come across people who would rather stay out with their pet than have to be split and stay in a shelter."

Dogs and cats can get vaccinations, flea and tick treatments, food, medication, preventative care, and supplies.

Kiarra is one of the program's volunteers and has been with CAP since it started in 2021.

"I still have to pinch myself," she says. "It feels like a dream to see how it started out as a thought and the village that it took to get it up and running - and to see how far it's come."

For Laurie and Cupcake, St. Vincent de Paul has not only thrown them a bone but also a much-needed lifeline.

"For her, it's keeping her healthy," says Laurie. "For me, I know they're doing a good job...without them, where would our dogs be?"

To donate to St. Vincent de Paul's Companion Animal Program, head to ABC15.com/paw.