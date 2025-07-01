Valley program helps people and the animals they can’t live without

PHOENIX — It started with a simple question asked over lunch.

Marion Auray, who had spent years working in animal rescue, was chatting with a friend from St. Vincent de Paul when she asked, “What do you do for the pets?”

The answer was: “I don’t know.”

It was a moment that would lead to a first-of-its-kind program in Phoenix and one that’s now changing lives.

ABC15 talked with Marion and her husband, Bob Auray, who founded what is now the Companion Animal Program at St. Vincent De Paul in Phoenix.

It's a program that provides free veterinary care, vaccines, food, and supplies to the pets of people experiencing homelessness.

Marion Auray says what began as a single clinic in the parking lot at St. Vincent de Paul has grown into a full-fledged veterinary clinic on the nonprofit’s main campus in Phoenix.

“It costs hundreds of dollars just to get vaccinated, licensed, and microchipped. By providing that basic care, we’re removing the barriers so people can hopefully move forward with their own lives,” Marion explained.

The Aurays have always understood that the bond between a person and their animal is deep and often unbreakable. For many people living on the streets, that pet is a family member, and until now, there was nowhere to turn for help.

“There’s no other St. Vincent de Paul in the world doing a companion animal clinic like this,” Bob said. “It’s opened up new possibilities for people, too, and that’s a beautiful thing.”

What started as a way to care for pets has evolved into a way to build trust, begin healing, and support the journey toward housing and stability.

As part of the ABC15 Pet Drive, we’re proud to spotlight the Aurays and the incredible work being done through the Companion Animal Program.

Your donations directly impact these local pets and the people who love them.

“We love their pets the way they love their pets,” Bob said. "And that’s what brings us together."

Learn more about SVdP's Companion Animal Program.