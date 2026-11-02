Gov. Katie Hobbs declares state of emergency as severe storms and flash flooding batter Arizona

Governor Katie Hobbs declared a state of emergency on Monday to support response and recovery efforts following intense thunderstorms, high winds, and severe flash flooding across Arizona.

The announcement immediately unlocks $200,000 in emergency funding for local communities.

State agencies have already been responding with rescues, debris removal, and other response actions. The emergency declaration covers affected areas across the state.

The severe weather systems have caused substantial damage to homes, roads, and public infrastructure, forcing evacuations and displacing residents.

"The safety and security of every Arizonan is my top priority," Hobbs said. "I am issuing this emergency declaration to ensure our local authorities have the resources they need to clear roads, repair infrastructure, and help displaced residents. We will continue working directly with local emergency managers to rebuild and recover from this disaster."

The declaration activates the State of Arizona Emergency Response and Recovery Plan, authorizing the Arizona Division of Emergency Management (DEMA) to coordinate state assets.

The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated to monitor incoming requests, manage debris removal, and ensure life-safety operations continue seamlessly.

As part of the infrastructure recovery effort, state and local agencies are actively clearing roads to allow displaced residents to safely return home.