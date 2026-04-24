Man accused in pastor's death plans to 'plead guilty to all charges'

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — The man accused in the death of Bill Schonemann, the beloved pastor from New River, told ABC15 he plans to "plead guilty to all charges" on Friday in court.

Schonemann was found dead in his home at the end of April 2025.

Randy Schonemann

The suspect, Adam Sheafe, sat down with ABC15 last year, detailing his cross-country plan to kill religious leaders.

At the time, he was being held in Coconino County, where he was arrested by law enforcement.

Arizona Crime Uncovered is an ABC15 series dedicated to raising awareness for victims still waiting for justice and providing an in-depth look at ongoing cases. Each episode breaks down the timeline of a case, its current status, and any assistance needed from the community. Learn more here.

Sheafe was later charged in the death of Schonemann and brought to Maricopa County.

Despite what he told ABC15, he first pleaded not guilty in July 2025.

In December, he filed to represent himself, and in March of 2026, he attempted to plead no contest.

Prosecutors objected to his motion, and Scheafe then offered to plead guilty if it could speed up the process.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Adam Scheafe

Scheafe told the judge he gave a full confession to the FBI and conducted several media interviews.

He said he wants to move forward quickly in court for closure — for himself and for Schonemann's family.

Scheafe has asked for the death penalty and is asking for the next phases in court to be expedited and decided by a judge opposed to a jury.

The judge noted there are laws governing how the process must proceed, but set the next court date for Friday, April 24.

Days before the hearing, Sheafe told ABC15 he plans to formally change his plea.

"Yes that's the plan, to plead guilty to all charges," said Sheafe in a message to ABC15's Ashley Holden.

Former prosecutor and now criminal defense attorney, Josh Kolsrud, joined Arizona Crime Uncovered back in March to describe what the next steps are legally.

Following the court hearing, ABC15 will stream a special live episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Kolsrud will be joining live to help provide insight and take questions.

You can stream the episode on the ABC15 app and YouTube page.