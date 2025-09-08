Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arizona Crime Uncovered: The murders of Emily Pike, Rebekah Baptiste and Zoriah Dodd known to DCS

While all three kids were known to the Department of Child Safety, the investigations into their deaths are all at different stages
ABC15 is launching 'DCS: State of Failure' because too often, and for far too long, Arizona has failed to protect vulnerable children from abuse, neglect, and danger.
Inside ABC15's 'DCS: State of Failure' special coverage
DCS director questions agency’s response to Rebekah Baptiste case
PHOENIX — With the recent launch of ABC15's latest investigative series, DCS: State of Failure, our team is also covering the criminal side of the three murders of Emily Pike, Rebekah Baptiste, and Zariah Dodd.

While all three kids were known to the Department of Child Safety, the investigations into their deaths are all at different stages.

Emily Pike's case is the only one where arrests have not been made.

Rebekah's dad and his girlfriend are charged in the 10-year-old's death, and the two will be arraigned on Monday. There are also upcoming court dates for the two men arrested in Zariah's case.

In a special live episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered, ABC15's Ashley Holden and local experts will discuss the latest in Emily's, Rebekah's, and Zoriah's cases on Monday, September 8, at 2 p.m. on the ABC15 YouTube and Facebook pages or in the player below.

