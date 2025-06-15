Sushi Day deals, staycations, new happy hour specials & more Valley discounts of the week

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, June 16-22.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Brody’s Italian in Phoenix is celebrating its beloved homemade cannolis with a special one-day offer on June 16—get a free mini cannoli with the purchase of any entrée.

Brody's Italian

in Phoenix is celebrating its beloved homemade cannolis with a special one-day offer on June 16—get a free mini cannoli with the purchase of any entrée. Celebrate International Sushi Day on Wednesday, June 18! Kona Grill is offering $3 California Rolls all day long, available for dine-in, curbside, and takeout. There’s no limit on how many you can order, so bring your appetite and enjoy as many rolls as you like.

is offering $3 California Rolls all day long, available for dine-in, curbside, and takeout. There’s no limit on how many you can order, so bring your appetite and enjoy as many rolls as you like. Free pet booties : Fulton Homes Cause for Paws campaign offers free protective dog shoes for those in need during the summer months. There are multiple giveaways throughout the summer. Learn more and see the schedule here.

: Fulton Homes Cause for Paws campaign offers free protective dog shoes for those in need during the summer months. There are multiple giveaways throughout the summer. Learn more and see the schedule here. Downtown Tolleson's Roma 23 Wood Fired Pizza & Beer has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal.

has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal. Burger chain Fatburger is offering its Baby Fat burger for $5.99 through June 30 via www.fatburger.com with code BABYFAT5, or in-store at participating locations.

is offering its Baby Fat burger for $5.99 through June 30 via www.fatburger.com with code BABYFAT5, or in-store at participating locations. Peter Piper Pizza : Peter Piper has several summer deal promotions. Guests can choose from the following two-month packages, now available for purchase at participating Peter Piper Pizza locations in Arizona and New Mexico:

-$29.99: Includes 40 games every visit and a 20% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items

-$45.99: Includes 110 games every visit and a 30% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items

-$99.99: Includes 250 games every visit and a 50% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items

: Peter Piper has several summer deal promotions. Guests can choose from the following two-month packages, now available for purchase at participating Peter Piper Pizza locations in Arizona and New Mexico: -$29.99: Includes 40 games every visit and a 20% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items -$45.99: Includes 110 games every visit and a 30% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items -$99.99: Includes 250 games every visit and a 50% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items Arizona Humane Society is offering $10 microchips for pets during the month of June. Microchips offer the best chance for lost pets to make their way back home if they go missing, More information can be found at azhumane.org/microchips.

AHS

is offering $10 microchips for pets during the month of June. Microchips offer the best chance for lost pets to make their way back home if they go missing, More information can be found at azhumane.org/microchips. The Italian Daughter: Daily from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., guests can enjoy a curated menu of Italian favorites — all for just $10 each. Menu highlights include five cheese stuffed lasagna rolls, chicken parmigiana meatballs, baked gnocchi Bolognese, pinsa flatbreads (margherita or pepperoni), and more. This offer is available in the lounge area only.

Daily from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., guests can enjoy a curated menu of Italian favorites — all for just $10 each. Menu highlights include five cheese stuffed lasagna rolls, chicken parmigiana meatballs, baked gnocchi Bolognese, pinsa flatbreads (margherita or pepperoni), and more. This offer is available in the lounge area only. Patricia’s $10 Happy Hour brings Italian-inspired indulgence to the bar and patio every day from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy handcrafted bites like sweet Calabrian glazed shrimp, four cheese tortelloni, flatbread pizzas, handcrafted meatballs, and more for only $10 each. Plus, well drinks are only $6. This offer is available exclusively at the bar top and patio.

$10 Happy Hour brings Italian-inspired indulgence to the bar and patio every day from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy handcrafted bites like sweet Calabrian glazed shrimp, four cheese tortelloni, flatbread pizzas, handcrafted meatballs, and more for only $10 each. Plus, well drinks are only $6. This offer is available exclusively at the bar top and patio. One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more.

Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more. Phoenix City Grille : On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo.

: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Dave & Buster's at Tempe Marketplace offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day.

offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thirsty Lion: Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers.

Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers. HALO Animal Rescue : Can you help give one of these animal shelter long-timers a forever home? Some of these pets have been up for adoption for upwards of a year and some of their adoption fees are waived. See all adoptable pets from HALO here.

: Can you help give one of these animal shelter long-timers a forever home? Some of these pets have been up for adoption for upwards of a year and some of their adoption fees are waived. See all adoptable pets from HALO here. Baskin-Robbins is unveiling a Parent Pass promotion –$1.99 scoops June 16 through June 27 (Monday through Friday only). See how to get the deal here.

is unveiling a Parent Pass promotion –$1.99 scoops June 16 through June 27 (Monday through Friday only). See how to get the deal here. Electric Pickle in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more.

in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more. Unwind midweek with 50% off all wine bottles every Wednesday at Kasai Japanese Steakhouse.

Hope’s Closet : Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors.

: Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors. Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop' s new $7.99 Sammie Combo includes a "My Deli" sandwich in the Sammie size with the choice of turkey, roast beef, or ham with cheese and the works (mayo, mustard, garlic sauce, tomato, onion, pickles, pepperoncinis, lettuce) served on any the brand's signature bread options. The Sammie Combo also comes with chips, a fountain drink, and a chocolate chip cookie.

s new $7.99 Sammie Combo includes a "My Deli" sandwich in the Sammie size with the choice of turkey, roast beef, or ham with cheese and the works (mayo, mustard, garlic sauce, tomato, onion, pickles, pepperoncinis, lettuce) served on any the brand's signature bread options. The Sammie Combo also comes with chips, a fountain drink, and a chocolate chip cookie. Pizzeria Virtu in Old Town Scottsdale is rolling out two cool new weekly summer specials! On Tuesdays, get a hand-crafted classic Margherita Pizza paired with two glasses of wine for only $30.

Wine Wednesdays are here with 50% of all wine bottles (excluding the reserve list). These weekly specials will run all summer long.

in Old Town Scottsdale is rolling out two cool new weekly summer specials! On Tuesdays, get a hand-crafted classic Margherita Pizza paired with two glasses of wine for only $30. Wine Wednesdays are here with 50% of all wine bottles (excluding the reserve list). These weekly specials will run all summer long. All Night, All Summer Happy Hour returns to Scottsdale’s Roaring Fork restaurant through the summer season. Starting at 4 p.m. daily, Monday-Sunday, guests can receive happy hour pricing in the bar and Saloon.

restaurant through the summer season. Starting at 4 p.m. daily, Monday-Sunday, guests can receive happy hour pricing in the bar and Saloon. The Sicilian Baker has you covered this summer, one scoop at a time, with the return of their Gelato and Cannoli Happy Hour , running through July 31 at all Valley locations in Chandler, Peoria, and Phoenix. Available Monday through Thursday from 1-5 p.m., guests can indulge in a $2 scoop of award-winning gelato and bite into $1 mini traditional cannoli.

has you covered this summer, one scoop at a time, with the return of their , running through July 31 at all Valley locations in Chandler, Peoria, and Phoenix. Available Monday through Thursday from 1-5 p.m., guests can indulge in a $2 scoop of award-winning gelato and bite into $1 mini traditional cannoli. The Sicilian Butcher is back with the 2025 Summer Passport challenge, encouraging guests now through July 31 to complete six culinary experiences to receive a complimentary dinner for two in August. Plus, guests who mention the word "Passport" receive 15% off catering and free delivery this summer!

is back with the 2025 challenge, encouraging guests now through July 31 to complete six culinary experiences to receive a complimentary dinner for two in August. Plus, guests who mention the word "Passport" receive 15% off catering and free delivery this summer! Scramble : Kids 12 and under eat free all summer long. From June 2 through Aug. 1, families can enjoy a free kid’s meal with the purchase of a regularly priced adult entrée. This sweet deal is available Mondays through Fridays throughout the summer for dine-in guests.

Scramble

: Kids 12 and under eat free all summer long. From June 2 through Aug. 1, families can enjoy a free kid’s meal with the purchase of a regularly priced adult entrée. This sweet deal is available Mondays through Fridays throughout the summer for dine-in guests. Recreo Cantina has a slate of weekly dine-in specials. From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas, and $5 draft cervezas. Weekly specials include Taco Tuesdays ($4 tacos), Margarita Mondays ($10 off pitchers), and more.

has a slate of weekly dine-in specials. From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas, and $5 draft cervezas. Weekly specials include Taco Tuesdays ($4 tacos), Margarita Mondays ($10 off pitchers), and more. Now through June 17, fans can get DBACKS.TV presented by Progressive for 50% off or just $37.99 for the rest of the season. Sign up here.

presented by Progressive for 50% off or just $37.99 for the rest of the season. Sign up here. Med 44 Arcadia: Now through the end of June, purchase a $400 gift card and receive a $100 bonus gift card. Buy now, schedule anytime. Promos expire 12 months from purchase. For more information on Med 44 Arcadia and its services, visit their website.



Deals for teachers, students, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors



Burrito Express locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K.

locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K. Arizona Science Center 's Senior Sundays: On the first Sunday of every month, seniors ages 62 and older receive FREE general admission to the Science Center! Please bring your driver's license, passport, or identification card with you on the day of your visit.

's Senior Sundays: On the first Sunday of every month, seniors ages 62 and older receive FREE general admission to the Science Center! Please bring your driver's license, passport, or identification card with you on the day of your visit. Angry Crab Shack is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID.

is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID. Arizona State Parks : Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here.

Arizona residents who are United States Military Retired or Service Disabled Veterans: 50% off the day-use entrance. Please show your Military ID at the gate, no pass is required. Arizona Resident - 100% Military Disabled Veterans: 100% free day-use pass. Please bring your VA-Certified proof of 100 percent service-connected disability and Arizona license to a park visitor center to receive your pass.

: Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here. SeaWorld San Diego : Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here.

: Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center and Phoenix Art Museum : As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society : Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round! Phoenix Art Museum : All Maricopa County Community Colleges students enjoy free general admission to PhxArt, including admission into special-engagement exhibitions. Active student ID is required.

: All Maricopa County Community Colleges students enjoy free general admission to PhxArt, including admission into special-engagement exhibitions. Active student ID is required. Verena Street Coffee is offering up to 25% off all coffee sitewide to military and veterans, first responders and teachers. Get the coffee deal here.

Check out even more deals and ways to save with ABC15 Smart Shopper!

Things to do



Videos in the player above highlight local things to do and other ways our Smart Shopper team has found to save you money!

Do you have any smart ways to save money or know of a deal we should share? Email us at SmartShopper@abc15.com.