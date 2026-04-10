Student taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle near Peoria High School

PEORIA, AZ — A student in the West Valley was taken to a hospital after a crash near Peoria High School on Friday morning.
Peoria Fire-Medical officials say a student riding a scooter was hit by a vehicle around 8 a.m. near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road.
The Peoria High School student was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
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This is one of multiple recent collisions involving kids and students near schools in the Valley.
The Chandler community is rallying around the family of Jayben Camacho, a 16-year-old killed last week outside Chandler High School.
Camacho was reportedly walking to a nearby restaurant for lunch when he was hit by a vehicle.
Buckeye police officials are also investigating a crash involving a child on a bike near Desert Sunset Elementary School on Wednesday morning.
One Basis Peoria student died and three others were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Peoria earlier this month.
Earlier this year, a student was hit by a car near Coronado High School in Scottsdale.