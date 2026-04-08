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Child on bike hit by car near Buckeye's Desert Sunset Elementary School

The child is a student at the school, was taken to a hospital for treatment
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BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police officials are investigating a crash involving a child on a bike near an elementary school on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. in the area of Desert Sunset Elementary School, located along Tartesso Parkway in the far West Valley.

Police say the child, who is a student at the school, was taken to a hospital. There is no word on the condition of the child at this time, but officials say the child was conscious after the crash.

Tartesso Parkway is restricted southbound between White Tank Vista and Amber drives.

The investigation is underway. Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

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