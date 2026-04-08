After prior rejection, AZ developer gets green light for Casa Grande mixed-use center

A prominent local landowner gained approval for a mixed-use project in Casa Grande after tweaking initial rezoning requests to make it clear the site would not become a major residential development or a data center.

Casa Grande City Council approved a request from Arizona Land Consulting to rezone a 273-acre site at the northwest corner of Interstate 10 and Florence Boulevard from urban ranch to planned area development (PAD) during an April 6 meeting.

The new zoning will allow for a mixture of commercial and light industrial uses, envisioned as an “attractive, modern business center with high visibility alongside I-10,” according to a project narrative document.

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