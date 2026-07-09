Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
27  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Roosevelt Elementary School District votes to rename Cesar Chavez Community School

The Phoenix Union High School District voted to rename Cesar Chavez High School to Cactus Canyon High School at their board meeting on Thursday.
Phoenix Union High School District votes to rename Cesar Chavez High School
Phoenix City Council approves motion to begin Cesar Chavez renaming process
Arizona lawmakers advance bills to repeal Cesar Chavez Day
Arizona lawmakers move to repeal Cesar Chavez day amid sexual abuse allegations
Communities statewide discuss renaming Cesar Chavez buildings and celebrations
Cesar Chavez Community School
Posted

PHOENIX — The Roosevelt Elementary School District board has voted to rename its Cesar Chavez Community School following abuse allegations against the civil rights leader.

Following community surveys, the board identified three options for the school’s new name: Rio Vista Community School, Corazon Community School, or to keep the name of Cesar Chavez.

See our previous coverage of this topic in the video player above.

On Tuesday, the board voted to change the name from Cesar Chavez to Rio Vista Community School.

The change is expected to cost thousands of dollars, but the estimates are still being calculated.

Changes are being considered and made across the state and nationwide for community centers, schools, street names, and more following allegations against Chavez that came to light in March.

In May, Phoenix Union High School District voted to rename one of its schools. Previously, changes were made to Cesar Chavez Day celebrations in Phoenix and public buildings named after Chavez.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

Here's how to get ABC15 back on DirecTV