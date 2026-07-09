Roosevelt Elementary School District votes to rename Cesar Chavez Community School

PHOENIX — The Roosevelt Elementary School District board has voted to rename its Cesar Chavez Community School following abuse allegations against the civil rights leader.

Following community surveys, the board identified three options for the school’s new name: Rio Vista Community School, Corazon Community School, or to keep the name of Cesar Chavez.

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On Tuesday, the board voted to change the name from Cesar Chavez to Rio Vista Community School.

The change is expected to cost thousands of dollars, but the estimates are still being calculated.

Changes are being considered and made across the state and nationwide for community centers, schools, street names, and more following allegations against Chavez that came to light in March.

In May, Phoenix Union High School District voted to rename one of its schools. Previously, changes were made to Cesar Chavez Day celebrations in Phoenix and public buildings named after Chavez.