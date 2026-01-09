Student hit by vehicle outside of Coronado High School in Scottsdale Friday morning

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A student was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near a high school in Scottsdale on Friday morning.

The Scottsdale Police Department says a student was struck by a vehicle outside Coronado High School, which is located near Scottsdale and Thomas roads, around 7:30 a.m., according to fire officials.

Fire officials confirmed the victim was a girl, but her exact age has not yet been released. She is said to be in stable condition at a trauma center.

"SUSD will be putting something out shortly with details," police said.

Further details surrounding the incident were not immediately available, and there are no impacts to traffic in the area.