WATCH: Chandler VFW post set to reopen after veterans spend nearly a year on renovations

CHANDLER, AZ — What started as a building on the brink is reopening as a symbol of brotherhood and grit.

After nearly a year, the Chandler VFW, a post that’s stood since the 1940s and has called its current location home since the 1960s, will reopen after nearly closing its doors for good.

The post is named after John McCain, who was once a member there, making it a local landmark with deep roots.

When membership dwindled and the future looked uncertain, a group of local veterans led by Jacob Dort, many of whom served together, stepped in.

They rallied volunteers, secured donations from local businesses, and spent nearly a year completely remodeling the inside and outside of the building.

Watch in the layer above as ABC15 takes a look at the restoration.