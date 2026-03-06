From Foster Care to Giving Back: One man’s journey with a court-appointed advocate

For Bryon Elsberry, life today is filled with laughter and smiles — a stark contrast to the struggles that shaped his childhood.

Elsberry’s early teen years were marked by difficult circumstances and poor decisions. At 13, his father gave up custody, and Elsberry found himself entering the juvenile corrections system. The experience delayed the start of his high school education and placed him on a challenging path.

But things began to change when he moved into a foster group home.

That’s where he met Phil, a volunteer with the Court Appointed Special Advocates program, known as CASA, a program that provides trained volunteers to advocate for children in foster care.

At first, Elsberry wasn’t ready to accept help. He recalls that it took months before he even acknowledged Phil during his visits.

“Phil would come and visit me in my room, and I’d just sit there,” Elsberry said. “It took me like three months to even acknowledge he was in the room.”

But Phil kept showing up.

“No matter how disrespectful I was or how much I ignored him, he kept coming back,” Elsberry said. “He never took it personally. He stayed the whole time.”

That persistence eventually built a connection — one that would help change Elsberry’s life.

CASA volunteers play a unique role in the child welfare system. In addition to regularly visiting the children they advocate for, they review case records and provide reports to judges, offering insights that help guide decisions about a child’s care.

“They’re often the one constant in a child’s life,” said CASA advocate Tiffany Hunter. “Judges really take to heart what a CASA has to say because they know that volunteer knows the child better than almost anyone else.”

Hunter, who many viewers may recognize from ABC15’s “The Home Hunter,” spent years volunteering with CASA before shifting her focus to advocacy through Voices for CASA Children, an organization that supports CASA volunteers with education, resources and a network of support.

“It was really nice being able to connect with other volunteers, talk about cases and share what works,” Hunter said. “That support helps volunteers be even more effective for the kids.”

For Elsberry, the impact of his CASA volunteer has lasted far beyond childhood.

“It was life-changing,” he said. “It takes a village to raise a kid, and a CASA is one of the most important people in that village.”

Even though Phil is no longer officially his CASA advocate, the bond remains strong.

“I still see him as close family,” Elsberry said.

Now, Elsberry hopes to provide that same support for others.

He’s become a youth advocate himself, working with foster children and gaining experience that he hopes will lead to a future career helping kids in similar situations.

“It means a lot,” Elsberry said. “This job is preparing me for my future. I get to go into homes and work with kids one-on-one. It’s a really important role.”

For Elsberry, the support he once received has come full circle — and now he’s determined to help the next child who just needs someone to keep showing up.

The Court Appointed Special Advocates need volunteers. You can go to CASAofArizona.org for more information.