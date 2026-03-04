Phoenix attorney says VA could still get their way on disability assessment

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — The Department of Veterans Affairs quietly tried to change how it rates disabled veterans, basing benefits on how well their medications work instead of how bad their conditions really are.

Public outrage forced the agency to rescind that rule, and many vets think the danger is over, but it’s not. A live court case, Ingram v. Collins, could still give the VA the power to cut benefits through the back door, without ever asking the public what they think.

In the video player above, watch as ABC 15 hears from attorney Derek Debus, who specializes in military and veteran law, to discuss how this lawsuit could play out and how it could impact veterans around the globe.

In the video player below, watch the full unedited interview with Debus.

