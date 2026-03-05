How to talk to kids about global conflict without raising anxiety

As tensions involving Iran continue to make headlines, many parents are facing a new challenge at home: their kids are seeing it online.

The conflict has been widely shared and discussed across social media platforms, meaning young people may encounter information, opinions, and even graphic content before parents have a chance to explain what’s happening.

For parents, that can lead to difficult conversations.

ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O’Kelley says she’s seeing it firsthand with her own family.

“I have a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, and they’ve both been asking questions about what’s happening,” O’Kelley said. “Like many parents, I want to answer those questions without causing more anxiety.”

To help navigate those conversations, O’Kelley spoke with a Valley-based child psychologist, Dr. Lynne Kenney.

Kenney, who is a pediatric psychologist at Wellington-Alexander Center in Scottsdale, says one of the most important things parents can do is simply create a safe space for children to talk.

“When you create a safe space where they can ask questions, and you answer them calmly, it makes them feel better,” Kenney said. “Their biggest concern is usually their own safety. They need to hear: ‘I love you, we’re connected, and you’re safe.’”

Kenney recommends starting conversations with open-ended questions rather than immediately offering explanations.

Parents can begin by asking children what they've already heard or seen.

“Ask them, ‘Have you and your friends been talking about things happening in the world lately?’” Kenney said. “That helps you understand what they know and what they may be worried about.”

From there, parents can provide age-appropriate information while keeping the conversation calm and supportive.

Kenney also says it’s normal for kids to bring up the topic multiple times as they continue seeing posts or videos online.

“Try not to feel frustrated if the conversation comes up again,” she said. “Processing scary events can take time.”

Another strategy Kenney recommends is encouraging children to focus on positive actions that help others.

Helping in the community, volunteering, or supporting neighbors can give children a sense of control during uncertain times.

“Even small acts of kindness can help kids feel like they’re making the world a better place,” Kenney said.

For parents navigating these conversations, experts say the key is staying open, calm, and available.

When children know they can ask questions at home, they are less likely to rely solely on what they see online.