Spring break lake safety: Why officials say swimmers should use caution

PEORIA, AZ — Spring break is underway across Arizona, and that means more people will be heading outdoors and onto the water. For many families in the Phoenix area, that includes a trip to Lake Pleasant.

According to the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department, more than one million people visit Lake Pleasant every year. While the lake is a popular destination for boating, swimming and fishing, safety officials say conditions there can also lead to serious risks in open water.

Before hitting the water, authorities say there are several factors swimmers should understand.

One of the biggest concerns involves boaters.

Lake Pleasant is a major boating destination, especially during busy weekends and holidays.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and Maricopa County Parks, a common danger happens when people jump off a boat to cool off.

Wind or waves can quickly push a boat away from swimmers, particularly if the engine is turned off. That can leave swimmers trying to fight wind, waves, and distance to reach the boat again.

Officials say the risk is even greater for people who are not wearing life jackets.

Another factor is deep, open water.

Lake Pleasant is a large reservoir with sudden depth changes.

According to the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department, shallow areas can quickly transition into much deeper water. When swimmers unexpectedly reach a drop-off and can no longer touch the bottom, it can lead to panic or fatigue as they try to tread water or swim back to shore or a boat.

Safety experts say even strong swimmers can become exhausted quickly in open-water conditions.

Unlike pools or guarded beaches, most areas of Lake Pleasant do not have lifeguards on duty.

According to Maricopa County Parks, that means emergencies often depend on nearby boaters or park rangers responding to the situation.

Safety officials say preparation is key when spending time on the water.

They recommend wearing a life jacket, avoiding swimming alone, paying attention to wind and water conditions, and staying aware of boat traffic.

With more visitors expected during spring break, officials say taking simple precautions can help prevent tragedies and keep a day at the lake safe.