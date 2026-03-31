Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsWest Valley NewsPeoria News

Actions

Four minors critically injured in two-vehicle crash in Peoria

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
PD: Child hit, killed by car in Peoria
Posted

PEORIA, AZ — Multiple children are injured in Peoria from a two-vehicle crash.

On Tuesday afternoon, Peoria police officers responded to a crash in the area of Happy Valley Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

Officials say one vehicle was occupied by five minors and four of them were taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Police say both drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

Details of what caused the crash remain under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

We're here to listen