Four minors critically injured in two-vehicle crash in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — Multiple children are injured in Peoria from a two-vehicle crash.

On Tuesday afternoon, Peoria police officers responded to a crash in the area of Happy Valley Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

Officials say one vehicle was occupied by five minors and four of them were taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Police say both drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

Details of what caused the crash remain under investigation.