‘Please help us’: Family of teen killed at a Goodyear house party speaks out, police renew call for tips

GOODYEAR, AZ — A $10,000 Silent Witness reward is being offered, after a 19-year-old was shot and killed while at a Goodyear house party last month.

Jaguar Williams' family spoke at a press conference Wednesday, over a month after the shooting happened.

“He was my beautiful, precious baby boy, and I loved him dearly," said Williams’ maternal grandmother. “At just 19-years-old, Jaguar had his whole life ahead of him.”

Williams’ grandma said she raised the teen after his mom was “tragically taken”, but didn’t want her name shared.

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His family said he had aspirations of playing basketball and attending college to study business.

“The loss of Jaguar has left a hole in the heart of this family that cannot ever be repaired,” said Williams’ grandmother.

The reward in this case is now $10k ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/SnJwsmQkuw pic.twitter.com/ED69ba8tnc — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) September 23, 2026

Goodyear police say the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 15. The agency said about 100 people gathered at a home near West Sells Drive and Turney Avenue.

“As the party was nearing to its end, an altercation occurred in the front of the home,” said Goodyear Police Sgt. Mayra Reeson. “This was followed by gunfire.”

The ABC15 Investigators obtained cameras footage from nearby homes, which caught the sounds of gunshots and shows people people running.

Police believe multiple people fired guns.

Williams was separated from his girlfriend during the chaos.

“After the gunfire stopped, they found each other and left in her vehicle,” said Sgt. Reeson. “She then realized he had been shot, and she flagged down a responding officer to the scene.”

Officers responded to their car near the Loop 303 and Indian School Road. Williams was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police would only say it’s an ongoing investigation when asked if the teen had been involved in the altercation.

“This wasn't a party where everybody knew each other, because this was a social media advertised event,” said Sgt. Reeson. “People came from all over the Valley.”

She said that makes investigating what happened even more difficult.

ABC15 was told investigators have done interviews and received some information, but they believe others out there know more.

“Investigators know that people recorded the altercation on their phones,” said Sgt. Reeson. “The video was circulated on social media. We've seen clips of people holding up phones at, right at the time that this took place.”

They are asking anyone with video or photos to come forward. Police said even if someone has seen something posted online or was shown video, investigators want to hear from them.

“No piece of information is too small,” said Goodyear police Chief Brian Issitt. “What may seem insignificant to you could be the piece of evidence that helps us understand what happened and identify the suspect responsible.”

Neighbors pointed ABC15 to a home where they said the party happened. Our team knocked on the door, but no one answered.

Police also gave a warning about how quickly these social media parties can escalate.

“Parents of kids that were at that party, please, please help us,” said Williams’ grandmother. “Your child came home that night, mine didn’t.”

Goodyear police provided a link to a secure evidence portal, where video can be uploaded.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Witness.

“When you submit tips, they're all encrypted,” said Det. Mike Fisher with Silent Witness. “We have no information whatsoever on who the tipster is. We don't know their name, their number, and that's the nice thing about the program.”

People can call 480-WITNESS or submit tips through their website.