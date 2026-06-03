Maricopa County Animal Care and Control breaking ground on new West Valley shelter

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is breaking ground on Wednesday on a brand new animal shelter in the West Valley.

The newest facility will be located at 10139 W. Northern Ave., near Loop 101 and Northern Avenue, in Glendale.

According to Maricopa County, the facility will be a 94,000-square-foot enclosed facility, plus additional exterior space.

The facility will reportedly feature special housing and yards for shy and fearful dogs, a natural walking path, a “mutt-ternity ward,” grooming room, photo studio, more than 600 kennels, and 18 play yards.

The layout will ensure “increased access to daylight, outdoor space, fresh air, and separation between kennel runs to support animal well-being and improve safety and ease of care for staff and volunteers," the county says.

There is no word yet on when the new campus is expected to open.

According to Maricopa County, in 2025 alone, more than 17,500 pets entered MCACC care. More than 11,500 were adopted into new homes.

MCACC's current 84,000-square-foot Mesa facility opened to the public in 2024.

You can visit the existing MCACC facilities and adoption centers in Mesa, Phoenix, and Scottsdale:

