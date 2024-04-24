Maricopa County Animal Care and Control opening new Mesa animal shelter in May

MESA, AZ — Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s new East Valley animal shelter is opening to the public next week.

The 84,000-square-foot facility near Mesa Drive and Baseline Road in Mesa will open on May 2, according to Maricopa County officials.

There will be a grand opening event on May 4 where the public can learn how to volunteer at the new shelter, how to foster animals, participate in giveaways, get animal training tips, and more.

“Adoption prices will be $25 for dogs who have been there 30 days, and $50 for dogs under 30 days. Puppies 5 months and younger are $150,” MCACC says.

The new facility replaces the previous East shelter near Loop 101 and Rio Salado Parkway.

There will be 346 kennels and 21 yards. Among its features are smaller groupings of kennels with indoor and outdoor access that the county says will prevent overstimulation and keep animals more relaxed.

It will also have an isolation area to stop the potential spread of diseases and a veterinary clinic.

“In 2023, MCACC served more than 16,000 pets, and in 2024, we are on track to serve just as many, if not more,” said MCACC Director, Debbie McKnight, in a press release. “This new facility will make a drastic difference in the quality of care our staff and volunteers can provide. We look forward to welcoming the public and helping families find their new furry family members.”

