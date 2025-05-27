Maricopa County planning new West Valley animal shelter

GLENDALE, AZ — A new West Valley Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) shelter is in the works, county officials confirm.

MCACC confirmed to ABC15 in May that it was working on a new shelter to serve the western part of the Valley.

In the fiscal year 2026 tentative budget, $10 million was allocated for a new shelter location near 99th and Northern avenues in Glendale. There is no timetable for when the new facility will open.

Among the needs for more space and resources, MCACC hopes a new shelter will cut response times for animals in need.

Its current West Valley shelter is located near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in Phoenix.

After opening the new location in Glendale, officials say the 27th Avenue/Lower Buckeye shelter location will become home to the MCSO MASH Unit, but they will have an agreement in place that if MCACC ever needs kennel space there, they will be able to use the space.

MCACC unveiled a new East Valley shelter, located in Mesa, just over a year ago. The new West Valley facility will reportedly be modeled after the new East Valley facility.

MCACC is among several animal shelters and rescues around the Valley that are upgrading their facilities and working to care for an increasing number of animals.

Arizona Humane Society opened a new Papago Park campus near Loop 202 and Van Buren Street last year.

Arizona Small Dog Rescue moved to a new location in Tempe in May that offers more space and amenities for its rescue animals.