Glendale eviction filings top 73,000 in 3 years as city points residents to help

GLENDALE, AZ — According to the city's Community Needs Assessment Review, the justice courts serving Glendale recorded more than 73,000 eviction filings between 2023 and 2025, according to the city's Community Needs Assessment. Country Meadows Justice Court ranked as the highest-volume eviction court in all of Maricopa County in 2025.

At the same time, fewer people are living on Glendale's streets. The assessment says the city's unsheltered count fell from 406 people in 2022 to 92 in 2026. It also warns that the remaining need for prevention, outreach, shelter and permanent housing is still significant.

Kimberly Hall, with Glendale Community Services, said the city wants the eviction number at zero.

"For us in the city of Glendale, our mission is really to improve the lives of every resident every day, and so for us we want that number at zero, of course," Hall said.

The city offers rental and utility assistance and runs the Glendale Housing Authority, whose 155 public housing units are at full capacity. More than 1,300 Housing Choice Vouchers are in use in Glendale, and the city also has voucher programs for veterans and foster youth. About 1,000 people are on the public housing waitlist, and Hall said the city checks in with them annually to make sure they know about other resources.

For Patricia Smith, a lifelong Glendale resident, the wait paid off. She now pays $177 a month in rent, plus utilities, in public housing.

"It means a lot to me that I could afford my place that I have now," Smith said. Her advice for others waiting: "Don't give up on the waiting list. They keep calling to see where you're at on the list."

Yucca District Councilwoman Dianna Guzman called the eviction numbers "concerning" and said help is available.

"For anyone who is experiencing housing insecurity, resources are available," Guzman said in a statement.

Where to get help



Councilwoman Guzman's office (Yucca District): 623-930-2249. Staff can connect residents to city departments and resources.

Glendale Community Action Program: 623-930-2854. Staff can direct callers to city and county resources.

2-1-1 Arizona: The statewide information and referral line for housing, transportation, heat relief and more.

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