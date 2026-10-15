Glendale apartment residents still waiting for lease documents after new property manager fails to appear

GLENDALE, AZ — Residents at the Buenas North apartments on 64th Avenue say they are still waiting on lease agreements and account ledgers after a recent management change, and the new property manager for American Management Consultants did not show up for a promised meeting.

Shannon Price says the manager was supposed to meet with her Tuesday to provide her lease agreement and ledger. She says the manager never showed.

On Wednesday, Price says she called repeatedly to find out where the manager was, and eventually found her on the property with contractors working on the laundromat. She says the manager told her she’d had an emergency, and that she was frustrated no one told her in advance.

Price says the manager gave her only the first page of her lease agreement, and no ledger.

Jody Thompson, who has lived at the complex for 10 years and is on a government housing voucher, says she received nothing.

“I didn’t receive one. I haven’t even heard nothing from them,” Thompson said.

Thompson says she called her housing specialist to tell him what was happening and to suggest he might hold off on paying her rent while the situation is sorted out.

ABC15 spoke with Jeff Hanrath, president of Valley Income Properties, the previous management company. Hanrath said residents’ accounts should not have been disrupted, there should have been no payment changes, and incoming management cannot make any changes. He also said tenants should have received their ledgers. He said he is disappointed this is happening.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office confirmed to ABC15 it is in active litigation against Buenas Communities LLC. The office filed a lawsuit in August 2024 over conditions at a different complex, Buenas on 32nd in Phoenix, alleging the company failed to provide habitable living conditions, including working air conditioning, and retaliated against tenants who spoke out.

The company has not been found liable. The Attorney General’s Office says it cannot comment further because of the ongoing case.

Price says knowing the Attorney General’s Office is aware of the situation gives residents hope.

“It brings the part of knowing that someone is listening, and not just anyone. Someone who could actually bring change,” she said.

ABC15 reached out to the incoming management company and is waiting to hear back.

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