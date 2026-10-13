Glendale apartment residents say new management hit them with 5-day notices demanding thousands in rent

GLENDALE, AZ — Residents at the Buenas North apartments near 64th say a change in property management has left them facing rent demands they can’t explain.

Tenants say new management took over on October 1 and handed them five-day notices demanding thousands of dollars. Tommy White, who has lived in the area for 10 years, says his rent for a one-bedroom jumped from $800 to $2,000.

“This is with no ledger, no lease, no anything,” White said.

Residents say the previous management, Valley Income Properties, told them last month that the complex was switching to Apartment Management Consultants.

Shannon Price moved in about five months ago and says she pays $1,068 a month. Her notice says she owes more than $5,000. Price says the notice was handed out October 1, though her rent isn’t late until the 4th.

“We had till the 4th, so how are we getting a 5 day notice on the 1st?” she said.

Price says she contacted both the previous and incoming management and was given the runaround. While ABC15 was there, she called the incoming property manager and asked why she hadn’t received her ledger and lease agreement. The manager told her the paperwork would be ready the next morning.

During that call, the manager said the five-day notices are not being acted on. She also said, “From my knowledge, your guys’ rent was never raised.”

Price says that doesn’t match what she and other tenants are seeing on a new online payment portal, which shows higher balances.

The notices have also reached tenants who don’t pay rent out of pocket. Jody Thompson, who has lived at the complex for 10 years, is on a government housing voucher.

“I don’t pay anything because I’m on housing,” Thompson said. “But I did receive one of the same letters that the rest of the tenants received, stating that I owe a little over $2,000.”

Residents also say that when the management change happened, some tenants turned in cash and money orders at the office and were not given receipts.

Tenants say they are not backing down.

“We’re not taking a day off with this. We will stand our ground until this is done,” White said.

Residents are holding a community meeting Saturday.

ABC15 reached out to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and the previous management company and is waiting to hear back.

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