Friends remember Glendale mother who died in crash on SR 51

PHOENIX — A 52-year-old Glendale woman and mother died over the weekend after a crash on SR-51 near Bell Road, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Friends say Leticia Favazzo was on her way home from work and stopped her car on the highway when another car hit hers. Police say she died at the hospital. Friends are mourning the sudden loss of Favazzo, a mother with two kids, a wife, and a woman they described as a light in their lives.

"I never saw her without a smile on her face. And if she saw you without a smile, she made sure to give you a hug, and it was important to her that people felt good,” Amanda Flora said.

Flora was Favazzo's neighbor and became a close friend over more than a decade.

"She was very special to me. She was my son’s other mom. And I'm her son’s other mom. I just hope I can live up to her standards," Flora said emotionally.

According to Flora, Favazzo worked at a Mastro’s restaurant for about a decade, working her way up from bussing tables. Flora said Favazzo was all in at work, with her friends and above all, with her family.

"She was as beautiful as an Arizona sunset, and she’s going to be so missed," Flora said.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe to help Favazzo's husband and two children as they navigate life without her.

AZ DPS said impairment is not believed to be a factor, and the crash remains under investigation.