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Woman dies after two-vehicle crash on northbound State Route 51 near Bell Road in north Phoenix

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PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night along State Route 51 in north Phoenix.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded just before midnight on March 28 to a crash in the northbound lanes of SR 51 near Bell Road.

Investigators say a vehicle was stopped in the roadway for unknown reasons when it was rear-ended by a second vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver was not injured.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Northbound lanes of SR 51 near Bell Road were closed for an extended period during the investigation but have since reopened, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

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