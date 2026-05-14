One dead, another hurt in off-road side-by-side crash near Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — One person is dead, and another person is hurt after an off-road crash involving a side-by-side near Surprise on Wednesday evening.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says just after 7 p.m., they were called to the area near 185th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, just outside of Surprise, for a reported off-road crash.

When deputies arrived, they found that a side-by-side with two people inside had rolled over.

One person was pronounced dead. A second person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

What led up to the crash is not yet clear.

MCSO is investigating the crash.