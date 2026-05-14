Canadian tourists are skipping Arizona in 2026

Sky Harbor data shows WestJet and Air Canada passenger counts dropped 22% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year — falling from 292,000 to 229,000 passengers.

Canada is Arizona's second-largest source of international tourists, bringing in roughly 852,000 visitors annually and injecting up to $2.4 billion into the state's economy.

Any sustained decline will be felt by Arizona's hospitality sector.

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