WATCH: How Gilbert's CATALYST program is helping entrepreneurs survive economic uncertainty

GILBERT, AZ — A Gilbert business resource center is helping local entrepreneurs not just open their doors but stay in business.

It’s called the CATALYST The Gilbert business resource center connects entrepreneurs with mentorship, training, expertise and community support.

The program launched in September 2024, and leaders say it has already served around 800 unique businesses.

Through The CATALYST, business owners can connect with experienced mentors who have navigated similar challenges.

In the video player above, watch how the catalyst is working to help businesses stay in Gilbert and thrive.