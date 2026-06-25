Gilbert Town Council denies appeal of 28-acre commercial development at Harvest Grove

GILBERT, AZ — The commercial portion of a 311-acre master-planned development will proceed despite an appeal from residents.

Residents formed a group called Stop Harvest Grove and submitted an appeal in response to the Gilbert Planning Commission’s May 6 split vote to recommend approval of a nearly 28-acre commercial development.

The group cited "concerns about traffic, environmental impacts, neighborhood compatibility and the speed at which the project has advanced," according to appeal documents.

Gilbert Town Council heard the appeal on June 23 and unanimously voted 7-0 to deny it based on lack of standing.

The commercial aspect — proposed for the southeast corner of Val Vista Drive and Germann Road — includes a Fry’s grocery store, a gas station, a credit union, a car wash, retail and restaurant buildings and more than 1,000 parking spaces. The broader Harvest Grove community will have more than 1,100 residential units.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.