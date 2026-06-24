Gilbert water billing audit complete: No systemwide failures, but some residents were overbilled

GILBERT, AZ — An independent audit found no evidence of systemwide water meter failures in Gilbert, but it did identify some residential customers who were overbilled.

The findings follow months of concerns from some Gilbert residents who questioned why their water bills had increased so dramatically.

The town hired Kimley-Horn and Associates to conduct an independent review of water meter accuracy, historical water use, billing records and customer service logs.

Officials say the final report found no evidence of systemwide water meter failures, but it did identify some residential customers who were overbilled.

Town of Gilbert

Councilmember Yung Koprowski said the audit was worthwhile.

"It was in best interest for transparency, and we did find some things we can take action on."

Officials say affected customers will be contacted directly as additional account reviews continue.

The report also recommends improvements to billing processes, collaboration between departments and performance monitoring.

Officials say they will continue reviewing customer accounts, implement the audit's recommendations and expect to return to normal billing procedures later in the year.

The town says the full report can be found here.