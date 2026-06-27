Gilbert Chamber Foundation brings AI basics to local businesses

GILBERT, AZ — Business owners in Gilbert and the East Valley are getting a hands-on look at how artificial intelligence could keep them competitive.

The Gilbert Chamber of Commerce Foundation is hosting AI training sessions at The CATALYST, funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Chamber Foundation.

Elaine Kessler, Director of Foundation and Community Impact at the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce, said the program is designed to introduce business owners to the basics of the technology.

"The Gilbert Chamber of Commerce Foundation received a grant from the U.S. Chamber Foundation to provide business basics training, which is an introduction to artificial intelligence for our business owners," Kessler said.

For some business owners, AI is already becoming another tool to help run their companies. Laura Newcomb said her business has embraced the technology across multiple areas.

"We've automated our accounts receivable… It's all AI-driven. We're using it heavily in our marketing," Newcomb said.

Newcomb said AI is not replacing employees. Instead, it is helping her team spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time focusing on the business.

"Everybody thinks it's going to replace jobs, but it's not. It's really just enhancing people's jobs now and making them be able to work more efficiently," Newcomb said.

Others came to The CATALYST looking for ways to save time and better serve their customers. Senior Care Consultant and Placement Specialist Kerri Gideon said efficiency is the goal.

"We want to work smarter, not harder… We need to make it a little easier so we can be more efficient," Gideon said.

The Chamber said its goal is to give business owners the knowledge to decide whether AI is right for their business.

AI consultant Stuart Preston, an AI Solutionist at Cingularis, said business owners do not have to use every AI tool available, but understanding the technology is becoming increasingly important.

"Your competitors are using it. You don't want to lose ground to your competitors… analyze it and say, 'Is this something I can use in my business without losing my expertise, my experience and my passion?'" Preston said.

"I always tell people, lead with your heart and finish with your brain," Preston said.