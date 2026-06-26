Former grocery store in Gilbert to become church after sitting empty for years

GILBERT, AZ — A former Fry’s grocery store that overlooks a desirable lakefront community in central Gilbert has sat vacant for the past five years.

Now it has a new owner with another use in mind.

Redeemer Bible Church acquired the 61,753-square-foot building off Val Vista Drive and Baseline Road for $10.15 million on June 17 from Lakeview Village Corp. — a commercial real estate and investment firm based in Garden Grove, California, according to Maricopa County documents.

The location is just south of the U.S. 60 and is anticipated to open for Easter 2028, the church's senior executive pastor, Dale Thackrah, told the Business Journal.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.