WATCH: Family, friends hold vigil for 17-year-old killed in shooting in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ — An El Mirage family will never be the same after a deadly shooting on Monday night.

On Tuesday, family and friends held a vigil for 17-year-old Ashtin Evans, who was killed in the shooting that also sent another juvenile to the hospital.

"His heart — it was so big. And his hugs were everything,” said Amanda Evans, the teen's mother. “This is never going to go away, we’re never going to be the same, but we know that he’s going to live on through us.”

“He had a big heart, and he always wanted to help. And if he could, he would help… he was a good kid,” said Candace Murillo, a family friend.

Hear more from his family and friends at the vigil in the video player above.

To donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click here.