MAP: The deadliest intersections in the Valley

PHOENIX — Federal accident data reveals which intersections in the Valley are most likely to be the scene of a deadly crash in a car, on a bike, or on foot.

The Valley averages about 600 deadly crashes a year. Three intersections stand out, each with eight fatal crashes between 2019 and 2024.

Click on each icon in the interactive map below to see crash data for the locations indicated. Having trouble viewing the map? Click here.

Topping the list is East Thunderbird and North Cave Creek Road. Five of those eight deaths happened in 2024 alone.

The second is West Thomas and North 67th Avenue in Maryvale, near Desert Park West. The third is West Indian School and 19th Avenue.

For pedestrians, 146 died in the Valley in 2024. Two intersections have each seen five pedestrian deaths since 2019. The first is the on and off-ramps at Interstate 17 and Camelback Road, where three of those five deaths happened in 2024 alone. The second is nearby at the intersection of West Indian School and Grand Avenue, which is essentially another freeway ramp.

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Cyclists saw 27 deaths in the Valley in 2024. Two intersections had two cyclist deaths each, and they are close to each other: West Camelback Road and Grand Avenue, and Northern Avenue and 51st Avenue.

Statewide, the trend line is not good. Arizona recorded 708 fatal crashes 12 years ago. In 2024, the most recent data available, that number was 1,118. That is a 58% increase in a decade.

The picture is just as troubling for people outside of cars. Pedestrian deaths are up 74% since 2014, and cyclist deaths are up 52%.

October is the deadliest month for crashes in Arizona, averaging more than 100 fatal incidents. February is the safest, averaging 84.

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