Former AZ Cardinals player Josh Mauro dead at 35

PHOENIX — Former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Josh Mauro has died at age 35.

Mauro's family posted a statement online saying he died on April 23, but did not provide a cause of death.

"With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new—living in the presence of the Lord—we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend," Josh's dad, Greg, wrote on social media.

Mauro had two separate stints with the Cardinals, from 2014-207 and again from 2020-2021.

Former Cardinals player JJ Watt posted on social media, "We’re losing way too many, way too young. Rest in Peace Josh."

Adrian Wilson, another former player, also posted: