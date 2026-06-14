Surprise PD investigating shooting involving officers near Reems and Greenway roads

SURPRISE, AZ — The Surprise Police Department is investigating a shooting involving its officers Saturday evening.

It happened near Reems and Greenway roads just before 7 p.m.

Officials say there is no outstanding threat to the community, and no officers were injured.

It is unclear what led to the shooting and if anyone was injured.

This is the second officer-involved shooting this week. On Thursday, a "wanted felon" was shot and killed by Phoenix police near Interstate 17 and Pinnacle Peak Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.