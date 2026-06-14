Section 7 basketball team camp brings college dreams, millions to Mesa

MESA, AZ — Hoop dreams turned to reality for 176 high school basketball teams and their families at the Section 7 Basketball Team Camp, where the spotlight shone brightly in Mesa this weekend.

The event—now staged at Arizona Athletic Grounds after relocating from scattered Valley gyms in Glendale—has become one of the top destinations in the nation for high school talent.

For players like Basha High School's Trey Terry, it’s the ultimate opportunity to showcase their skills to an arena packed with college coaches, including Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd.

“It’s absolutely incredible to be able to stay home and get a chance to get this kind of exposure,” said Al Terry, Trey's father. “It’s not only great for him, but all the other kids who are here.”

Throughout the weekend, the buzz of excitement filled the 16 courts as top-ranked teams, including Basha and Sunnyslope, battled it out—both favorites to start the season in Arizona’s top five.

Mo Kirby, Director of Basketball at Arizona Athletic Grounds, underscored the facility’s growing status in the sports world. “This tells you what we need in the state of Arizona and what we can provide as far as our facilities and what that looks like for us,” Kirby said, referencing the venue’s role as a hub not only for basketball, but also as a base for international soccer teams.

The Arizona Entertainment and Sports Commission estimates the tournament brings more than $70 million in economic impact and generates $4 million in sales tax revenue for the region.

“We are the number one destination in the country for scholastic basketball during this period in time. We’re number one. We’re the GOAT, but we have to work really hard every year to keep it,” said Nikki Bolich, the commission’s executive director.

The impact of the event reaches beyond the court—an estimated $30 million in college athletic scholarships are awarded to participants each year. And the action isn’t over; next weekend, girls' teams will take the spotlight and chase their own collegiate dreams.