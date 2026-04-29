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Teen boy on bicycle injured by hit-and-run driver near 35th and Missouri avenues

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Phoenix Police
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PHOENIX — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a teenager on a bicycle injured.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Phoenix police responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Missouri for reports of a crash involving a bicyclist.

When officers got to the scene, they located a teenage boy with injuries. He was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons, police said.

Officers say the vehicle involved did not stop and left the scene before they arrived.

No other details have been provided.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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