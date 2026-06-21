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One-year-old girl dies after being pulled from Phoenix backyard pool

It is unclear how long the girl was in the pool for
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PHOENIX — Phoenix fire officials say a one-year-old girl has died after being pulled from a backyard pool Saturday evening.

Officials say it happened near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road around 7:30 p.m.

The toddler was found unconscious and not breathing. A family member initiated CPR until fire crews arrived.

She was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, where she later died.

It is unknown how long the child was in the pool for.

On Friday, a three-year-old boy was pulled from an apartment complex pool near 10th Avenue and Colter Street near Camelback Road. The child remains in extremely critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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