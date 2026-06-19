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Three-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being pulled from Phoenix pool

The incident happened at an apartment complex near 10th Avenue and Colter Street
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PHOENIX — A three-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from an apartment complex pool in Phoenix.

At around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Phoenix Fire crews were alerted to a drowning call near 10th Avenue and Colter Street, near Camelback Road.

When crews arrived, the boy was already pulled from the apartment complex swimming pool, and a bystander was performing CPR, as instructed by the 911 dispatcher. The boy was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Officials say the child was in the water for an unknown amount of time.

No other details have been provided.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating.

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