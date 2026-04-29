WATCH: First responders find hope through Gilbert nonprofit

GILBERT, AZ — A Gilbert-based nonprofit is stepping in to support first responders dealing with trauma long after their shifts end.

Every shift, first responders absorb things most people will never see.

Tony Rodarte says he knows that weight firsthand after spending 20 years with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, including more than a decade working homicide. He says the job nearly destroyed his marriage.

That safe place is the Compassion Alliance, a nonprofit paying for private trauma therapy. It serves active first responders, retirees and their spouses.

The demand is growing, with more than 200 requests for help coming in from across the country last year alone.

In the video player above, watch how the non-profit is working to change lives around the country.