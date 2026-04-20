Tempe police investigating shooting at pool party near Broadway and Rural roads

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are investigating a shooting at a pool party near Broadway and Rural roads overnight.

Police initially told ABC15 early Monday morning that multiple people were detained, and they were working to determine the extent of injuries.

In an update, ABC15 was told one victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

What led to the shooting is still under investigation, and officials are "still working to determine if all suspects have been detained."

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

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This shooting incident marks the end of a violent weekend of parties in the Valley.

ABC15 reported on three shootings, all involving teenagers, in the West Valley on Saturday.

The first took place at a house party near Dysart Road and Maryland Avenue in Litchfield Park. Four juveniles were reportedly shot, and all of them were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Within an hour of the first shooting on Saturday morning, another shooting at a house party was called out near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in west Phoenix. Three adults and two teens were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds. One of the teen's injuries is considered serious.

Then, around 8 p.m. Saturday, Avondale police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road. A 15-year-old boy was reportedly taken to the hospital after he was shot, and police say the shooting took place during a pool party at the complex.

There is no known link between any of the three shootings.