Rural Road shut down near US 60 due to apartment fire

TEMPE, AZ — Fire crews are battling an apartment fire near US 60 and Rural Road Tuesday morning.

First responders were called to the fire after 6 a.m. and there are some traffic restrictions in the area due to the firefighting response.

Tempe Police Department is asking drivers to "avoid Rural Road as it is currently shut down while Tempe Fire works the fire."

ABC15 has reached out to fire officials for more information.

Watch live video from the area in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

It's unclear how many people will be displaced due to this blaze or if there have been any injuries.

There have been several destructive and deadly fires involving homes in the Valley recently.

Just since last week, ABC15 has reported on a deadly house fire in Laveen, a deadly house fire in West Phoenix, a deadly trailer fire in Mesa, and a Tempe apartment fire that sent one person to a hospital.