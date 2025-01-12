One person hurt in apartment fire near Dobson Road and University Drive in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — One person is hurt after an apartment fire broke out in Tempe Sunday morning.

Tempe fire officials say they were called to the area near Dobson Road and University Drive for the fire.

Video obtained by ABC15 shows flames coming out of the apartment as fire crews arrived at the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital for reported smoke inhalation, according to Tempe fire officials.

That person is reportedly in stable condition.

How many people will be displaced because of the fire is unknown.

It's not clear what caused the fire.