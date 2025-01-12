Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Actions

One person hurt in apartment fire near Dobson Road and University Drive in Tempe

It's not clear what sparked the fire
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Acorn Ave fire 1-12-25.PNG
Posted
and last updated

TEMPE, AZ — One person is hurt after an apartment fire broke out in Tempe Sunday morning.

Tempe fire officials say they were called to the area near Dobson Road and University Drive for the fire.

Video obtained by ABC15 shows flames coming out of the apartment as fire crews arrived at the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital for reported smoke inhalation, according to Tempe fire officials.

That person is reportedly in stable condition.

How many people will be displaced because of the fire is unknown.

It's not clear what caused the fire.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen