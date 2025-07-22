Arizona's largest dry cavern offers underground restaurant, tours, and hotel

PEACH SPRINGS, AZ — Located more than 200 feet below the surface near Peach Springs, the Grand Canyon Caverns and Inn offers visitors a rare underground experience filled with natural wonders and unique history.

Believed to have formed over 300 million years ago when the region was covered by a shallow sea, the caverns stretch deep into the earth, revealing fossilized coral, rare minerals like selenite, and preserved prehistoric creatures.

Zack Perry

“The vastness of the cavern, this perfect arch created by water—it's truly incredible,” said marketing manager Alayna Bria.

Guests can view a mummified bobcat and the remains of a prehistoric ground sloth while exploring the massive cave.

Accessed by a 21-story elevator, the caverns maintain a steady 58 degrees year-round.

Deep inside, visitors can dine at the Crystal Restaurant, considered Arizona’s deepest underground eatery. A small menu is prepared above ground and delivered below.

Zack Perry

Nearby, a secluded underground hotel room—currently booked through the year—offers guests a tech-free stay with two queen beds, futons, and DVDs for entertainment.

Originally designated as a Cold War bomb shelter in the 1960s, the caverns still store military rations, adding to the destination’s historic intrigue.

Tours are available daily and start at $25.95. Click here for more information.

Grand Canyon Caverns & Inn is located at Mile Marker 115 Route 66, Peach Springs, AZ 86434.