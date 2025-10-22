Storm damage adds to mounting struggles for Tempe's Childsplay theatre

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe’s Childsplay Theatre Campus for Imagination and Wonder was among the many businesses and homes damaged by a destructive storm, adding to ongoing struggles impacting the community theatre.

Earlier this year, ABC15 reported on the organization’s loss of funding, impacting thousands of its members.

Now, aside from that funding loss, the organization is dealing with storm damage that has halted operations. The exact extent of the storm damage has yet to be determined.

“This campus is the beating heart of everything we do,” said Steve Martin, the Managing Director of Childsplay, in a press release. “It’s where our artists rehearse, where young people discover their voices, and where educators come to connect arts and learning. While the storm was devastating, we are determined to rebuild — because Arizona’s children need the arts now more than ever.”

Childsplay is now asking for the community’s support to help them rebuild because the show must go on.

